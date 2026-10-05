US Cricket League: Falcons defend 88 to beat Hukum by 15 runs

Falcons overcame a determined Hukum side by 15 runs in the TCA Winter League at Irvington Community Center on Sunday, successfully defending a modest total of 88.

After being put in to bat, Falcons were bowled out for 88 in 20 overs. Siddhant Swaroop top-scored with 19 off 20 balls, while Raghavan Venugopal made 15 and Bhinav Sura contributed 14. The Falcons innings struggled for momentum but 19 extras, including 18 wides, helped them reach a competitive total.

Ashwin S was the standout bowler for Hukum, claiming three wickets for 13 runs in four overs. Arun Ramasami also took three for 17, while Anerudhan Gopal and Gowtham Ramaswamy picked up a wicket each.

Hukum’s chase suffered an early setback, slipping to 12 for three. Aravindh Balachandran steadied the innings with a patient 33 off 48 balls, hitting three fours, while Daniel Rajapandian scored 19 off 29. However, the required run rate remained beyond Hukum’s reach.

Jayakeerthi Nagaraju produced a superb spell for Falcons, taking two wickets for just two runs in three overs, including a maiden. Sivaraman Kathiresan Vijayasundari added a wicket for eight runs from four overs.