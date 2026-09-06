Modi hits out at critics over 7.8% GDP growth

New Delhi, Sept 6:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at critics questioning India’s latest GDP figures, saying those who once pushed the country into the “Fragile Five” were now finding it difficult to accept India’s emergence as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in New Delhi, Modi cited India’s 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter as evidence of the economy’s resilience despite the war in West Asia and disruptions to global trade.

“The 7.8 per cent quarterly growth has boosted the country’s confidence,” Modi said, accusing his critics of being unable to digest the latest figures.

His remarks came amid a political and economic debate over the new GDP series, with the Opposition questioning the numbers and economists offering differing assessments of the revised methodology.