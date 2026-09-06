US defence secretary Hegseth warns Iran, Says US will sink oil tankers

Washington, Sept 6:

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned Iran that the United States will destroy and sink Iranian oil tankers if Tehran attacks US Navy vessels, sharply escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Hegseth issued the warning on X after the US Central Command reported that Iranian forces had launched ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships. No American personnel were reported injured.

“It’s simple,” Hegseth said, warning that Iran should not fire on US Navy vessels. CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper separately said that any Iranian attack on two US ships would trigger a response involving three Iranian vessels and warned that Iran’s “limited and exposed” oil fleet could be targeted.

The warning followed reported US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, including one near Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil-export hub. CENTCOM said the strikes came after the reported Iranian missile attacks.