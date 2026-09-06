241 documents seized in KN Nehru-linked raids

Chennai, Sept 6:

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has seized 241 documents and electronic records during searches at 30 locations linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru, as part of a probe into alleged irregularities in contracts awarded by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

The searches were conducted on Saturday in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Erode and other locations. According to the DVAC, the operation was linked to a case registered over alleged irregularities in various contracts awarded by the department when Nehru served as Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply in the previous DMK government.

An office of a private company belonging to Nehru’s brother Ravichandran in Raja Annamalaipuram was also searched.

The anti-corruption agency said the searches covered 30 locations and resulted in the seizure of 241 documents along with electronic evidence. The material is expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in contracts handled by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy after the searches, Nehru alleged that the action was politically motivated.