Indian women thrashes Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup

Dubai, Sept 6:

India produced a dominant bowling display to dismiss Pakistan for just 55 before overcoming an early wobble to register a seven-wicket victory in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Pakistan’s innings never gathered momentum as India’s spinners took control of the contest. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma added two as Pakistan were bowled out for their lowest total in a Women’s Asia Cup T20I.

Pakistan struggled to build partnerships throughout their innings. Muneeba Ali top-scored with 13, but wickets fell at regular intervals as India’s bowlers exploited the conditions and kept the pressure on.

Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 55 in 18.1 overs, leaving India with a modest target of 56.

India lost three wickets early, giving Pakistan a brief opening, but the target was too small to put the defending side under sustained pressure.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma steadied the innings and guided India home in just 8.4 overs. India finished on 57 for three, winning with 68 balls to spare.