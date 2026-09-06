Meenakshi temple consecration rituals begin in Madurai

Madurai, Sept 6:

Preliminary rituals for the grand consecration of the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai began on Sunday, ahead of the Maha Kumbabhishekam scheduled for September 17.

The preliminary poojas began after 7 am in front of the Meenakshi Amman and Siddhi Vinayakar shrines with Vigneshwara Pooja. The rituals will continue until September 11.

Preparations for the grand consecration are progressing rapidly at the temple. As many as 184 yaga kundams and 56 yagasalas are being constructed on North Avani Moola Street. Of these, 33 yaga kundams each have been designated for Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

Arrangements are also under way for the elaborate rituals at the yagasala. Brass kalasams of different sizes required for the temple’s 514 deities have been brought in, with priests undertaking the process of wrapping them with sacred threads.

As part of the preparations, 1,008 litres of holy water from the Ganga in Kashi has been brought to the temple. Another 1,008 litres of sacred water from seven holy rivers has also been brought for filling the kalasams.

The temple administration is making elaborate arrangements for the September 17 consecration under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Chellathurai.

The Maha Kumbabhishekam is expected to draw a large number of devotees to Madurai, with authorities making arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the major religious event.