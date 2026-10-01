Commissioner orders Goondas Act action against Veeramani, two aides

CHENNAI:

In a major development in the cases involving alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, Chennai Police Commissioner Amlraj has ordered detention under the Goondas Act against GEM Veeramani, his associate Shanthi and her husband Mahendran Simhan.

The three were among four persons arrested by the Anti-Vice Squad in connection with the cases and remanded in judicial custody. Another accused, Ganeshan, was also arrested in the case.

The action comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IPS officer Thenmozhi, continues its probe into the complaints against Veeramani. The SIT was constituted by DGP G Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to investigate the cases.

Two POCSO cases have already been registered against Veeramani. One of them was based on a complaint by a woman who alleged that her daughter had been sexually abused in 2024.

The SIT has also begun examining an earlier complaint concerning the death of a student in 2004. The girl’s mother recently alleged that Veeramani had sexually harassed her daughter after bringing her home on the promise of providing educational assistance. The girl allegedly died by suicide after returning home.

The Ice House police had then registered a case of suspicious death and conducted an inquiry. However, records relating to the old case were reportedly damaged in a fire at the police station during the violence in 2017, following which the investigation was said to have remained pending.

Based on the fresh examination of the complaint, the SIT has now registered a third case against Veeramani, alleging abetment of suicide in connection with the 2004 incident.

With the SIT continuing its probe into the complaints, the Commissioner has now invoked the Goondas Act against Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendran Simhan.