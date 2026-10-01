Captain Machchhar, the Indian pilot who saved 174 lives

Jerusalem, Oct 1:

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot at the centre of a dramatic mid-air emergency aboard a flydubai flight bound for Israel, has emerged as one of the key figures in the incident after reportedly fighting back despite being seriously injured and helping passengers and crew regain control of the aircraft.

Machchhar was the captain of flydubai Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 that took off from Dubai International Airport for Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The flight was carrying 174 people. During the journey, a violent altercation broke out in the cockpit between Machchhar and his co-pilot.

According to Israeli officials, the co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed Machchhar and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls. The aircraft, which was cruising at around 34,000 feet, subsequently went into a rapid descent, losing more than 14,000 feet in a matter of seconds. The exact circumstances and motive behind the incident remain under investigation, while flydubai has urged against premature speculation.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar reportedly managed to resist the attack and unlock the cockpit door. This enabled passengers and crew members to enter the cockpit and overpower the co-pilot. A reserve flydubai crew travelling on the aircraft then took control and diverted the aircraft to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Machchhar is an experienced Boeing 737 pilot with more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and around 9,750 flying hours, according to his professional profile. He joined SpiceJet in June 2011 and spent about 11 years with the Indian airline, where he served as a Senior Commander and later as a Line Training Captain involved in training and assessing other pilots.

In June 2022, Machchhar joined flydubai as a Direct Entry Captain. He has since been based in Dubai and has flown Boeing 737 aircraft, including the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8/9. His experience includes extensive command flying and pilot-training responsibilities.

Reports said Machchhar underwent surgery after the incident and was receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia. His condition was reported to be stable. Indian authorities have also been in touch with the UAE and Saudi authorities regarding his treatment and welfare.

The flight was flying normally when the confrontation in the cockpit began. According to accounts cited by Israeli officials and passengers, the aircraft suddenly began losing altitude. Flight-tracking data showed a drop of more than 14,000 feet in a short period, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Machchhar, despite being wounded, is reported to have managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew then rushed forward and helped subdue the co-pilot. Two additional flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft subsequently took over the controls.

The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk instead of continuing towards Tel Aviv. Saudi authorities received the aircraft and provided medical assistance to those injured. The passengers were later flown to Israel on replacement aircraft.

Machchhar’s actions have drawn praise from several leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Indian captain as a hero, saying that despite being seriously injured, he fought back and helped enable passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing what could have been a catastrophic mid-air disaster.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Machchhar’s courage and resolve, saying his actions helped save lives and avert a major tragedy.