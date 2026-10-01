Vijay hails Sivaji as an icon of acting

Chennai, Oct 1:

Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay paid rich tributes to legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan on the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary on Thursday, recalling his immense contribution to Tamil cinema.

In a message, Vijay described Sivaji Ganesan, popularly known as ‘Nadigar Thilagam’ and a Chevalier, as an actor who brought every character he portrayed to life with his unmatched acting ability and majestic voice. He said Sivaji had earned a permanent place in the hearts of Tamils across the world and remained a towering figure in Indian cinema.

Vijay said Sivaji Ganesan had portrayed a wide range of characters, including historical figures, mythological personalities and ordinary people, with extraordinary conviction. Through his performances, he had also taken the richness and pride of the Tamil language and culture to audiences across the world.

Recalling Sivaji’s ability to portray a wide spectrum of human emotions, including love, affection, courage, anger and sorrow, Vijay said the actor had set a benchmark for the art of acting.

He said Sivaji Ganesan’s achievements in cinema would continue to remain a source of pride for Tamil Nadu and inspire generations to come. Vijay also paid homage to the legendary actor while remembering his remarkable artistic legacy.