Dengue cases surge in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 1:

Dengue cases have witnessed a sharp rise in Chennai, with 72 fresh infections detected in the city in a single day on Wednesday, according to data from the Tamil Nadu Health Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The number of dengue cases recorded in Chennai nearly doubled in September compared to August. While 605 cases were reported in August, the figure rose to 1,290 in September, highlighting the increase in infections amid intermittent rainfall and favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.

Across Tamil Nadu, around 18,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu have been identified among the areas reporting a higher incidence of dengue, prompting authorities to intensify surveillance and preventive measures.

Doctors, however, have pointed out that most fever cases reported in Chennai are not necessarily dengue. According to the latest report, around 90 to 95 per cent of dengue cases detected in the city are mild and patients recover at home with rest and medical advice. Around 5 to 10 per cent require hospitalisation and closer medical monitoring.

Doctors have advised people to be particularly cautious if high fever is accompanied by severe body pain, especially in the absence of cold or cough symptoms. Other warning signs such as persistent vomiting, rash or bleeding also warrant prompt medical attention.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has stepped up mosquito-control operations across all 15 zones, deploying more than 3,500 field workers for door-to-door checks and source-reduction activities. Drones are also being used to spray mosquito-control chemicals in large water bodies, including the Cooum and Adyar rivers.

Civic officials are also inspecting houses and vacant plots for stagnant water and imposing fines on property owners where mosquito breeding is detected. Residents have been urged to ensure that water does not accumulate in tyres, broken vessels, coconut shells and other containers in and around their homes.