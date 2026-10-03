India beats Pak to retain Asian Games cricket gold

Nagoya, Oct 3:

India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin on Saturday, successfully defending their gold medal.

Batting first after being put in, India posted a formidable 211/6 in 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma set the platform for the big total with a blistering 61 off just 28 balls. His aggressive knock gave India early momentum and put the Pakistan bowlers under pressure.

Tilak Varma then delivered a sensational finish, remaining unbeaten on 51 off only 22 balls. Shivam Dube also made a valuable contribution with 27 off 14 deliveries as India crossed the 200-run mark and set Pakistan a challenging target of 212.

Pakistan began the chase with intent, but India kept striking at regular intervals. Hasan Nawaz emerged as Pakistan’s lone major resistance, producing a spectacular 96 off 51 balls. Despite his attacking innings, Pakistan could not maintain the required run rate throughout the chase.

Washington Sundar spearheaded India’s bowling effort, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube also claimed two wickets each. Their collective effort prevented Pakistan from completing the chase as India restricted them to a total 19 runs short of the target.

The victory gave India another men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games and marked a successful defence of their title. It also became India’s 19th gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, adding another significant chapter to the country’s campaign.

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