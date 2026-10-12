Medical workers arrested during protest in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 12:

More than 200 multi-purpose medical workers were arrested after staging a protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Monday, demanding permanent employment and other benefits.

Police also placed several protest organisers and workers under house arrest in different parts of Tamil Nadu to prevent them from reaching Chennai for the planned agitation.

More than 2,500 multi-purpose medical workers are employed on a daily-wage basis in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu. They were appointed on a temporary basis in 2013 and 2014 through the joint directors of medical services in various districts, following reservation norms. According to the workers, their appointment orders stated that they would be made permanent after completing five years of service. However, despite having served for several years, they continue to work on daily wages.

The workers have repeatedly urged the government to regularise their services. They had planned to stage a hunger strike at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Monday, pressing for permanent employment, one day of leave a month and other demands. Police denied permission for the proposed protest and reportedly detained several office-bearers and workers at their residences in Chennai and other districts to prevent the agitation.

Despite the restrictions, a group of workers gathered near Rajarathinam Stadium, sat on the road and staged a protest, which later included a road blockade. Police personnel deployed at the spot forcibly lifted the protesters, arrested them and took them in government vehicles to a nearby community hall. More than 200 workers participated in the demonstration.

The detention of medical workers across the State has also drawn criticism from Opposition leaders, with demands that the workers be released and their grievances addressed through talks with the government.