CM Vijay opens Rs 23-crore bus stand in Pudukkottai , Lays foundation stone for several new development initiatives

Pudukkottai, Nov 2:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday undertook an extensive official tour of Pudukkottai district to formally inaugurate the newly completed modern bus stand, constructed at an expenditure of Rs 23 crore. The infrastructure project, developed to ease vehicular congestion in the town centre and cater to increasing inter-district passenger volumes, was officially dedicated to public use in the presence of senior ministers, elected representatives, and district officials.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the commemorative plaque, the Chief Minister underscored the state government’s commitment to modernising transit infrastructure across tier-two and tier-three municipalities. He stated that efficient public transportation networks are foundational to local economic development, ensuring that rural and peri-urban populations gain seamless access to commercial centres, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

In addition to inaugurating the bus terminal, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for a series of new development initiatives valued at several crores across the district. He also distributed welfare scheme benefits directly to thousands of local beneficiaries who had gathered for the state function, reviewing the operational progress of ongoing administrative programmes in Pudukkottai and neighbouring central districts.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across Pudukkottai and adjoining routes connecting Tiruchirappalli to facilitate the Chief Minister’s convoy and prevent traffic snarls. District police had earlier enforced stringent surveillance measures, including a temporary prohibition on the flying of uncrewed aerial vehicles and drones in the vicinity of the event venues and transit corridors.