MK Stalin flays TVK govt over governance lapses, Alleges state administration is operating in reverse gear across sectors

Chennai, Nov 2:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin on Monday launched a scathing attack on the TVK-led state administration, issuing a detailed indictment alleging widespread lapses in governance and an erosion of administrative accountability across departments. The statement claimed that the state machinery has steadily lost direction, resulting in stalling welfare mechanisms and sluggish project implementation.

In his critique, Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu has been pushed into “reverse gear” over the past few months due to an absence of decisive leadership and cohesive administrative coordination. He noted that frontline public grievance redressal systems have deteriorated, leaving citizens and agricultural communities facing unwarranted delays in receiving basic government services and state-backed entitlements.

The opposition leader drew specific attention to economic indicators and foreign direct investment trends, expressing concern over reports that proposed industrial ventures have run into bureaucratic hurdles. Stalin alleged that high-value industrial investments, including substantial joint ventures that were previously poised to establish manufacturing ecosystems in the state, are now in jeopardy owing to delays in clearance protocols and policy inconsistency.

Concluding his remarks, Stalin urged the state administration to listen to public grievances and take corrective measures to restore operational efficiency. He warned that continued neglect of administrative duties and infrastructure timelines would have lasting consequences on the state’s fiscal health, employment generation, and social welfare programmes.