Shankar’s Gentleman to return to theatres in 4K on Dec 11

Director Shankar’s 1993 blockbuster Gentleman, starring Arjun in the lead role, is set for a worldwide theatrical re-release on December 11 in a restored 4K version with Dolby Atmos sound.

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai announced the re-release on Sunday. Produced by K T Kunjumon, the film also featured Madhoo, Subhashri, Manorama, M N Nambiar, Goundamani and Senthil.

The film, which enjoyed a theatrical run of over 175 days, revolved around a Robin Hood-like thief who steals from the rich to help the underprivileged. A R Rahman’s hit songs, including ‘Chikku Bukku Rayile’ and ‘Ottagathai Kattiko’, remain among its major highlights.

The re-release will give audiences an opportunity to experience the Shankar-Arjun classic on the big screen in enhanced audio and visual quality.