11 flight services cancelled at Chennai airport due to Cyclone Murasu

Chennai, Nov 2:

A total of 11 commercial flight services operating through Chennai International Airport were cancelled on Monday as adverse weather conditions triggered by Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu disrupted normal airfield operations. The cancelations affected both outbound departures and inbound arrivals across domestic and short-haul regional sectors.

Airport operations officials reported that escalating crosswinds, persistent heavy downpours, and diminished runway visibility forced airlines to curtail operations as a safety precaution. Air Traffic Control maintained constant coordination with meteorological observers, regulating air traffic movements and issuing weather alerts to incoming carriers navigating over the Bay of Bengal airspace.

Major domestic carriers issued separate travel advisories early in the day, warning passengers of inevitable cascading delays, holding-pattern detours, and diversions to nearby airports such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Ground handling agencies at the airport reinforced ramp safety protocols, ensuring parked aircraft and ground service equipment were adequately secured against high-velocity gale winds.

Airport authorities urged travelling passengers to verify the operational status of their respective flights with airlines prior to departing for the airport terminals. Dedicated passenger assistance counters were augmented inside both domestic and international terminals to assist affected travellers with rescheduling, cancellations, and ticket refunds during the disruption period.