Cyclone Murasu moves closer, centered 180 km off Chennai

Chennai, Nov 2:

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu in the Bay of Bengal has edged closer to the northern coastline of Tamil Nadu and was centered approximately 180 km east-northeast of Chennai on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the storm has been maintaining a steady west-northwestward track at a velocity of around 25 km/h, generating gale-force winds and squally conditions along coastal stretches.

Under the influence of the weather system, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have experienced intermittent spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by sharp wind gusts reaching up to 65 to 75 km/h, with occasional gusts touching 85 km/h. Low-lying areas and arterial corridors in coastal Chennai reported water stagnation, requiring city municipal authorities to activate high-capacity diesel pumps to clear inundation.

Sea conditions along and off the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts remained rough to very rough, with tidal waves surging higher than typical seasonal levels. Fishermen have been strictly advised to suspend all fishing operations and remain ashore until the system completes its passage and the rough sea warnings are officially de-escalated.

State disaster management authorities, in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have prepositioned rescue personnel, earthmovers, and inflatable boats across vulnerable coastal taluks. Relief shelters have been opened with supplies of drinking water, dry rations, and medical aid to accommodate residents moved from vulnerable shoreline dwellings.