University of Madras postpones examinations amid Cyclone Murasu  

Chennai, Nov 2:

The University of Madras on Monday declared the immediate postponement of all university examinations scheduled for the day following the intensification of Cyclone Murasu and related weather alerts across the metropolitan area. The decision applies to both undergraduate and postgraduate semester theory and practical assessments conducted across all affiliated arts and science colleges.

In an official circular issued by the Controller of Examinations, the university stated that the suspension of the examination schedule was mandated to safeguard the wellbeing of students, examiners, and staff. Torrential downpours and waterlogging in multiple neighbourhoods had disrupted suburban train services and bus transit, creating substantial difficulties for candidates travelling from distant locations.

The university administration confirmed that revised dates for the postponed papers will be announced in due course on its official portal. College principals and department heads have been instructed to ensure that all registered candidates receive formal communication regarding the deferral and that no student faces academic disadvantage due to the unavoidable disruption.

Educational authorities across the district reiterated that academic and administrative staff should follow official updates released by the district collectorate regarding institutional working hours and weather-related holidays while Cyclone Murasu traverses the coastal belt.