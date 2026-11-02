AAP MLA quits in Punjab amid political realignment buzz

Chandigarh, Nov 2:

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab sustained another political blow on Monday after a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) submitted their formal resignation, marking the third major departure from the party’s legislative ranks in recent weeks. The resignation has injected fresh volatility into state politics as parties position themselves ahead of upcoming electoral tests.

The series of successive exits—termed by political commentators as “three wickets down”—has triggered intense speculation regarding backend negotiations and strategic maneuvers by rival political parties, notably the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Analysts believe the departures point to growing underlying friction within local constituency units over candidate selections and district-level governance policies.

In their resignation communication, the departing legislator expressed dissatisfaction with internal party functioning, claiming that elected constituency representatives were frequently sidelined in bureaucratic decision-making processes. Party leaders, however, downplayed the exit, asserting that the legislative majority remains entirely stable and that disciplinary action had already been under consideration against dissenters.

The developments have energized the opposition benches in Punjab, with both the Congress and the BJP closely monitoring the evolving dynamics within the treasury benches. Political observers anticipate that further alignments and floor shifts could emerge over the coming months as campaigning gears up across competitive assembly segments.