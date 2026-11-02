Netanyahu reaches out to rival Eisenkot to break Israeli coalition deadlock  

Jerusalem, Nov 2:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated exploratory discussions with key political rival and former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot in an effort to overcome a grinding coalition stalemate following the latest Knesset elections, according to media reports. The outreach comes amid complex arithmetic in parliament where neither political bloc commands an uncontested majority.

Final tallies released from the central voting process confirmed a fragmented parliament, leaving traditional right-wing allies and centrist opposition groups deadlocked. In the absence of an immediate path toward a stable 61-seat governing majority, party negotiators have been forced to examine alternative partnership frameworks to avoid sending the nation back to the ballot box for another snap election.

Political sources indicate that Netanyahu’s emissaries have proposed broad security-oriented terms and policy concessions to Eisenkot’s faction, arguing that current geopolitical pressures and regional security risks require a broad-based, pragmatic coalition. Eisenkot and his associates, however, have historically voiced profound reservations regarding coalition alliances that include hard-right nationalist factions.

While preliminary talks remain informal and highly sensitive, observers note that breaking the deadlock will require significant compromises on ministerial appointments, judicial reform policies, and defence doctrines. Formal consultations overseen by the Israeli presidency are expected to accelerate this week as party leaders submit their recommendations for prime ministerial mandates.

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