Jaishankar calls for diplomacy to resolve global challenges

Washington, Nov 2:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said military solutions will not work in addressing global challenges and called for diplomacy to be given an opportunity to resolve conflicts.

Addressing the first plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta on Friday, Jaishankar also raised concerns over attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, stressing the need to protect freedom of navigation in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He said the Global South was disproportionately bearing the impact of attacks on shipping, which threatened the availability and cost of fuel, food and fertilisers. At least 22 Indians, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives since the West Asia war began in February.

Jaishankar also called for resilient and alternative connectivity as countries seek to diversify supply chains. He cautioned against allowing tactical calculations to overshadow the dangers of terrorism.

The meeting, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took place against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia. Rubio said the world was facing interconnected economic and geopolitical crises that threatened energy and food markets, global supply chains and freedom of navigation.

The US is scheduled to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14 and 15.