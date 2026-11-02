9 dead as business jet nose-dives into Florida

Florida, Nov 2:

A business jet carrying nine people nose-dived like a missile into a South Florida neighbourhood before exploding into a massive fireball on Sunday, killing everyone on board. The aircraft crashed near Cresthaven in Palm Beach County, around nine miles (14 km) from Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump’s resort in the wealthy enclave, narrowly missing nearby homes and creating a huge crater on a busy roadway.

Video footage recorded by people inside passing cars captured the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged from the sky and exploded on impact. Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site, while flames flickered around chunks of broken pavement.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the deaths in a post on X. He described the incident as a “horrific tragedy” and said the aircraft had departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas.