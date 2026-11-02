UK announces new routes for refugees

London, Nov 2:

The UK has announced new safe and legal routes for refugees, including Indians, to settle in the country, as part of efforts to curb illegal migration through dangerous routes such as small boats crossing the English Channel.

The new routes will initially operate from seven countries — India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uganda. Applicants must be outside their country of nationality and must have been present and registered with the relevant authorities or the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, in one of these countries before October 1, 2026.

Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum Anna Turley told the House of Commons that the first arrivals were expected in autumn 2027. The programme will include community sponsorship, refugee work and refugee study routes.

The sponsorship scheme will connect refugees with universities, employers and community groups willing to support them. UNHCR will assess applicants, who will also have to meet identity, security and eligibility requirements.

The routes will be capped, with the number of arrivals determined by the capacity of communities to sponsor refugees. The government expects arrivals to number in the hundreds initially, before increasing to the low thousands.

Applications for organisations seeking accreditation as lead sponsors for community sponsorship and refugee study routes have opened. Applications for the refugee work route are expected to open in spring 2027.

All applicants will undergo biometric screening, criminality checks and health assessments before being allowed to enter the UK.