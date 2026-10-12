Youth attempts to steal undergarments in Udumalpet

Udumalpet, Oct 12:

Residents of Ayyalu Meenakshi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shankar Nagar in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district, have expressed concern over repeated incidents of theft in their neighbourhoods.

In the latest incident, a youth allegedly scaled the compound wall of a house in Ayyalu Meenakshi Nagar and attempted to steal slippers and undergarments. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, drawing attention to the unusual nature of the attempted theft.

According to the report, the youth allegedly discarded the undergarments after finding that they did not fit him. The footage reportedly shows him climbing back over the compound wall and moving around while looking at houses in the neighbourhood.

Residents said unknown persons had been entering houses at night by scaling compound walls and stealing belongings. The latest incident has renewed concerns over residential security in the area.