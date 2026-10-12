Not my domain: CJI on Delhi protests, curbs

New Delhi, Oct 12:

Ye mera mudda nahin hai. (This matter doesn’t pertain to my domain),” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Monday, when asked about protests against the CEC in Delhi over the past few days and the associated restrictions.

The CJI was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The last few days have seen protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in different parts of Delhi. Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city’s border points.

Thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, were detained.

The CJI, when asked about these protests and the restrictions on movement, said the matter was related to law and order.

“Ye mera mudda nahin hai,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Justice declined to meet Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the INDIA bloc’s planned march to the Supreme Court on Monday over alleged electoral irregularities, sources said.

The two leaders had sought an appointment between 4 pm and 5 pm on October 12 to submit a memorandum demanding an end to alleged “vote chori”, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a return to paper ballots.

According to sources, the CJI said the issues raised by the Opposition were already pending before the Supreme Court and should be pursued through judicial proceedings. He also indicated that the court could not intervene in the functioning of the executive through its administrative role.