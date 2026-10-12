Water issue: CM Vijay to meet Chandrababu Naidu tomorrow 

Chennai, Oct 12:

Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada tomorrow to discuss inter-State water issues, including the supply of Krishna river water to Chennai and proposals relating to the linking of rivers in southern India.

The proposed meeting comes after the TVK-led government highlighted the need to pursue Tamil Nadu’s water requirements through discussions with neighbouring States. The talks are expected to focus on the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river-linking proposal and the release of Krishna water to meet Chennai’s drinking water needs.

The visit is significant because Tamil Nadu’s access to water from neighbouring States remains a recurring concern for drinking water supply, agriculture and long-term water security. The proposed discussions could provide an opportunity for the two governments to review existing arrangements and explore areas of cooperation.

One of the key issues expected to be discussed is the supply of Krishna river water to Chennai under the agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Under the existing arrangement, Andhra Pradesh is required to provide 12 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Krishna water annually to Tamil Nadu at the designated border point.

However, the quantity received has reportedly fallen short of the agreed annual allocation. According to the report published by Maalaimalar on October 10, Tamil Nadu had received only 2.25 TMC of water against the annual allocation of 12 TMC at the time of publication.

The shortfall has added urgency to the State government’s efforts to secure adequate water supplies for Chennai, where demand from households and other users makes dependable sources essential.

The meeting with Naidu is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss the release of the balance water and ways to improve coordination between the two States.

The proposed Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river-linking initiative is another important subject expected to figure in the discussions.

The proposal envisages transferring surplus water from river basins with greater availability to regions facing shortages, subject to technical feasibility, environmental considerations and agreements between the States concerned.

For Tamil Nadu, improved inter-basin water transfers could potentially contribute to water security. However, such projects involve complex questions relating to water availability, the definition of surplus flows, infrastructure costs, environmental impact and the interests of upstream and downstream States.

Tamil Nadu’s water negotiations with Andhra Pradesh are taking place against the backdrop of its long-running dispute with Karnataka over the sharing of Cauvery water.