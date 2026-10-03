‘Jailer 2’ jukebox released ahead of October 15 release

The makers of Rajinikanth and Nelson’s Jailer 2 have released the film’s jukebox ahead of its theatrical release on October 15. The makers have decided to skip a traditional audio launch for the sequel.

The jukebox features 12 tracks — ‘Ala Bolelo’, ‘One Sun One Moon’, ‘Netru Ponavai’, ‘Veramaari’, ‘Jailer Theme’, ‘Bindaas’, ‘Putaapu Gang’, ‘Shaitaan’, ‘One Name’, ‘Dileep Theme’, ‘Dil Haareya’ and ‘Hukum Reloaded’.

Directed by Nelson, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Anna Rajan, Hakkim Shah, Vidya Balan, Bagavathi Perumal, Meghana Raj and Jatin Sarna.

Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq and Vinayakan reprise their roles, while Shamna Kasim features in the special song ‘Ala Bolelo’. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, editing by R Nirmal and action choreography by Chethan D’Souza.