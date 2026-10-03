Maragadha Nanayam 2 shooting wrapped

The shooting of Aadhi and director ARK Saravan’s ‘Maragadha Nanayam 2’ has been completed, nearly nine years after the blockbuster original. The makers have now begun post-production work on the sequel, which has generated considerable anticipation among fans.

The film features Aadhi, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nikki Galrani Pinisetty, Munishkanth, Anandraj, Daniel, Arunraja Kamaraj and Muruganandham. Produced by Passion Studios, Dangal TV, RDC Media, Axess Film Factory and Good Show, the film has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography by Deepak Menon and P V Shankar.

The makers said announcements regarding the audio launch, trailer and worldwide theatrical release will be made soon.