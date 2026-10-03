Dorothy has left a deep impact on me: Rishikanth

Actor Rishikanth has been receiving appreciation for his performance as Karthi in Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Dorothy’. Audiences have responded strongly to the character, with the actor particularly touched by the appreciation from women. Rishikanth speaks about the film’s reception, his co-stars and why ‘Dorothy’ has become a life-transforming experience for him.

Q: The response to your performance has been very positive. How do you feel?

A: That’s a blessing that I never saw coming. We made the film with the hope that audiences would love it. With experimental movies, you have to be ready for both bouquets and brickbats. However, Karthik Subbaraj’s top-notch presentation and engrossing screenplay made it more appealing. All the characters had depth and created an instant connection. I am especially happy that women have appreciated the film and congratulated me.

Q: How important were your co-stars to your performance?

A: This success doesn’t belong to me alone. Sananth’s characterisation and performance elevated my role. Keerthy Suresh’s character is the angelic tonic of the movie and speaks volumes about unresolved pathos, affection and melancholy. She deserves all the praise, and I credit the appreciation to the entire team.

Q: How did the technical team contribute to the film?

A: Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir’s magical touch gave an unbelievable enhancement to the film. Cinematographer Thirunavukarasu sir has been the backbone of the movie, with his visuals playing an impeccable role in its impact.

Q: What would you like to say to those who supported ‘Dorothy’?

A: My heartiest thanks to the producers, distributors, industry friends, critics and audiences, who took the film as their personal product and gave it such a commendable reception.

Q: What does ‘Dorothy’ mean to you personally?

A: ‘Dorothy’ has left a deep impact on me, more than a movie. It is a life-transforming experience for audiences and can change their perceptions.