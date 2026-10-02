SC declines to interfere in Ilaiyaraaja copyright case

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court ruling concerning music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s copyright claim over the song En Iniya Pon Nilave from Moodu Pani. A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran refused to entertain his appeal against the Delhi High Court verdict.

The Delhi High Court had held that Ilaiyaraaja retained rights over the musical component or tune, but not the lyrics or sound recording, which were the subject of a dispute with music label Saregama. The dispute arose after a recreated version of the song was used in a film.