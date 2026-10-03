Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin-starrer Sathyavan Savithiri to release on Nov 20

Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin-starrer courtroom drama ‘Sathyavan Savithiri’ will hit theatres worldwide on November 20, the makers announced on Friday. The film is directed by debutant Praveen S Vijay.

The film, which was earlier scheduled for release on July 24, was subsequently postponed. Keerthy and Mysskin play lawyers, with Mysskin portraying Keerthy’s senior advocate. The story revolves around a case that leads to a confrontation between the two lawyers.

The cast also includes Charukesh, Bala Saravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi and A Venkatesh. The film is produced by Drumsticks Productions in association with Zee Studios, with Arul Vincent handling cinematography and Sam CS composing the music.