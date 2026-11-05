Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ single drops

Marking Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming mega-actioner ‘King’ unveiled its first single, titled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, setting social media platforms ablaze. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the track brings back the much-celebrated onscreen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who makes a special appearance.

The track combines playback vocals by Arijit Singh with energetic rap verses delivered by international music sensation Ed Sheeran, delivering a high-tempo crossover anthem. The visual aesthetics and catchy hooks have quickly placed the single at the top of streaming charts worldwide.

Produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘King’ is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest holiday releases, with its worldwide theatrical arrival locked for December 24.