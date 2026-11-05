India-Bangladesh river commission faces test

New Delhi, Nov 5:

India and Bangladesh share 54 transboundary rivers, making cooperation over water management an important part of their bilateral relationship. The India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), established in 1972, serves as the principal mechanism for addressing issues involving shared rivers, including water distribution, flood control and irrigation.

The commission was established following the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, when both countries recognised the need for a structured arrangement to manage common river systems. It brings together representatives and technical experts from the two countries to discuss water-related concerns and explore cooperative solutions.

The Ganga, Brahmaputra and Teesta are among the most significant shared rivers. Their flows affect agriculture, livelihoods, drinking water supplies and flood management, particularly in Bangladesh, which lies downstream of several major river systems originating in India.

The JRC also provides a platform for exchanging hydrological information, discussing flood forecasts and coordinating projects involving shared waterways. Technical-level meetings allow officials to examine river-flow data and address differences before they escalate into diplomatic disputes.

One of the commission’s most important responsibilities concerns the Ganga water-sharing arrangement. India and Bangladesh signed a 30-year treaty on December 12, 1996, governing the distribution of Ganga waters at the Farakka Barrage during the lean season, from January 1 to May 31. The treaty is due to expire on December 12, 2026, bringing renewed attention to negotiations over its future. Bangladesh has sought a new agreement with guarantees for water availability during the dry months, while India has said that discussions on shared rivers will continue through the JRC.

On November 3, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there was no update on a proposed JRC meeting. He reiterated New Delhi’s position that the commission remains the structured mechanism for discussing cross-border river issues.

The future of the arrangement will depend on diplomatic cooperation, changing water requirements and the ability of both countries to reach an agreement that addresses the concerns of upstream and downstream communities.