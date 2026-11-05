Amish Shah claims victory in Arizona

|NT Bureau|

Arizona, Nov : Democrat Amish Shah has claimed victory in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, positioning himself to become the sixth Indian-American member of the US House of Representatives.

Shah, an emergency medicine physician and former member of the Arizona state legislature, contested the seat against Republican Jay Feely, a former National Football League kicker who received President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The contest was among the closely watched House races in the November 3 midterm elections.

The latest reported figures put Shah ahead with approximately 52.5 per cent of the vote against Feely’s 45.4 per cent, a margin of about 22,388 votes, according to Arizona broadcaster KTAR. The figures were reported on Wednesday morning, although the result remains subject to official certification.

The seat became open after Republican Congressman David Schweikert decided to run for governor. Shah’s victory would give Democrats a congressional gain in a district that Trump carried by about three percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

The contest attracted considerable financial attention, with outside groups spending more than $25 million after the primary. Around $16 million went towards supporting Feely, largely through advertisements targeting Shah, while approximately $9 million was spent backing the Democratic candidate, according to KTAR.

Shah previously served three terms in the Arizona House of Representatives. His experience in emergency medicine and state politics featured prominently in his campaign, which focused on healthcare affordability, the rising cost of living and Arizona’s water challenges.

The contest also marked a return to congressional politics for Shah, who had challenged Schweikert in 2024 but failed to win the district. The Republican incumbent’s decision to run for governor opened the seat for the latest election.

If the result is confirmed, Shah will join five other Indian-American Democrats in the House: Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Suhas Subramanyam and Raja Krishnamoorthi. His election would further increase Indian-American representation in the US Congress, reflecting the growing participation of candidates from immigrant backgrounds in national politics.

The result comes amid a wider Democratic advance in the midterm elections. The party has secured control of both chambers of Congress, according to reported national results, dealing a setback to Trump and the Republican Party. The outcome is expected to shape the legislative landscape for the remainder of his presidency, particularly as Democrats prepare to exercise greater influence over congressional proceedings and oversight.

However, Arizona’s election authorities distinguish between projected results and certified outcomes. The state’s election process requires county-level canvasses before the statewide canvass. County canvasses are scheduled between November 9 and 19, with the state canvass set for November 23.

For Shah, the claimed victory represents a significant step from state-level politics to national office. If officially confirmed, he will take his place in the House when the 120th Congress convenes in January 2027. His immediate challenge will be to translate his campaign promises on healthcare, affordability and water security into legislative priorities in Washington.