Short film ‘Second Innings’ tackles retirement

Filmmaker E.V. Ganesh Babu’s latest short film, ‘Second Innings’, which sheds light on the emotional turbulence and identity crisis faced by senior citizens post-retirement, was officially selected and screened at the prestigious Jagran Film Festival held in Mumbai. The project features an ensemble including E.V. Ganesh Babu, Dhanasekaran, Jayanthi Mala, Kamatchi Sundaram, Suman, and Vandhai Jiya.

Produced by Dhanasekaran Subramanian, the poignant short feature has musical score composed by veteran music director Srikanth Deva. The narrative addresses the societal alienation, psychological void, and feelings of vulnerability that confront individuals once their active professional careers wind down.

Reflecting on the core premise, director E.V. Ganesh Babu said, “Retirement is not the end of life’s journey; it is the beginning of a new chapter. ‘Second Innings’ is a film that highlights the emotional struggles, insecurity, and social challenges people face after retirement.”