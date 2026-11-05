Serious scenes with Arjun Das a challenge: Sanjana

At the pre-release press meet of director Madhumita’s upcoming thriller ‘John Doe’, actress Sanjana Natarajan opened up about the dynamic experience of sharing screen space with actor Arjun Das. The edge-of-the-seat thriller, produced by Arka Media Works and co-starring Srushti, Zara, Vineeth Santhokh, and Neerav, is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 13.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjana shared: “This is my second film with Arjun. In this movie, both of us play police officers. Arjun is very sweet, extremely friendly, and always lively and cheerful on the sets. It was actually a challenge to shoot serious scenes with him because of how jolly he is as a person.”

The crime investigative thriller has generated strong curiosity following its gritty trailer release, with post-production and worldwide distribution arrangements currently in their final stages ahead of next week’s release.