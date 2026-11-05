Nazriya in Vignesh Shivan’s next

Following his directorial venture ‘LIK’ (Love Insurance Kompany), filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is set to helm a fresh romantic comedy, with actress Nazriya Fahadh in active talks to play the female lead. The development marks an exciting move for Tamil movie buffs who have been eager to see Nazriya take on a mainstream comic role in Kollywood once again.

The project features a stellar parallel lineup, with versatile actors Arvind Swami and Bharath roped in to essay crucial roles in the narrative. Conceived as a breezy comedy laced with contemporary romance, the film is being jointly produced by Passion Studios and Rowdy Pictures.

Nazriya, who recently starred alongside Suriya in the film ‘Scene’—slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6—is expected to sign the project once final logistics are sealed, with the production house preparing an official announcement soon.