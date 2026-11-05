Sreeleela boards Rajinikanth’s ‘Dharman’

Leading actress Sreeleela has officially joined the cast of Superstar Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action spectacle, ‘Dharman’, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Her addition to the big-ticket project has further amplified fan anticipation, coming alongside an already formidable ensemble that features Nayanthara, Simran, and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.

While speculation is rife across social media, the makers have kept details under wraps regarding whether Sreeleela will essay a key narrative character or appear in a high-octane special dance track. The film is mounted on a grand scale, with musical powerhouse Anirudh Ravichander composing the soundtrack and renowned stunt duo Anbariv designing the action sequences.

‘Dharman’ is bankrolled jointly by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media. Further official updates regarding Sreeleela’s filming schedules and character details are expected to roll out shortly.