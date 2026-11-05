Karur stampede jobs row: SC grants TN 4 weeks for reply

New Delhi, Nov 5:

The Supreme Court granted the Tamil Nadu government four weeks’ time to file its counter-affidavit in the ongoing legal proceedings concerning compassionate government job appointments granted to victims of the Karur election rally stampede.

When the matter came up before a bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Vinod Chandran, state counsel submitted that the opposite party had filed a reply only yesterday and sought additional time to submit a clarification. In response to queries from the bench regarding the government’s stance, the state reiterated that there is no change in its decision to provide compassionate employment to the bereaved families. Taking note of the submissions, the court granted four weeks for the state to file its counter and adjourned the hearing.

The case stems from the tragic September election rally stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur district, which resulted in 41 casualties. Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Vijay distributed compassionate appointment orders to 31 affected families, which were subsequently quashed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Staying the High Court order on appeal, the apex court had earlier remarked that government aid to surviving breadwinners must not be politicised.