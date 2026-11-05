Soundarya Rajinikanth urges positive social media

Noted filmmaker and producer Soundarya Rajinikanth inaugurated a massive record-setting cancer awareness initiative organised jointly by Ladies Circle India and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, where over 800 donors stepped forward to donate hair for cancer survivors.

Interacting with the media, Soundarya shared an emotional personal experience, recalling her grandmother’s intense battle with cancer and the distress of losing hair during chemotherapy. She expressed deep gratitude to the donors, remarking that empathetic gestures like hair donation offer profound emotional relief and confidence to patients undergoing rigorous oncology treatments.

Urging the youth to rethink digital consumption, Soundarya appealed to netizens to direct social media towards constructive causes rather than divisive debates, stressing that community outreach drives, health awareness initiatives, and life-saving donor campaigns should be amplified aggressively across social networks.