Chennai techie dies by suicide

|NT Bureau|

Chennai, Nov 5:

A 37-year-old software engineer, who was reportedly under extreme psychological distress after suffering huge financial losses exceeding Rs 60 lakh in online trading, was found dead in a lodge room in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Anandraj of Vasudevan Nagar in Jafferkhanpet, was employed with a private IT firm in Ramapuram. Police inquiries revealed that Anandraj had borrowed heavily from multiple banks, friends, and relatives to fund speculative online trades, running into massive debts and financial liabilities over recent months.

The tragedy came to light after his wife lodged a missing person complaint at the MGR Nagar police station upon returning home to find the house locked and his phone switched off. Police traced him to a hotel in Chengalpattu, where staff alerted authorities after his room remained locked from the inside. Police recovered a suicide note written to his family detailing his financial collapse and tendering an apology, and registered a case for further investigation.