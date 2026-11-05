U-19 Asia Cup begins in Muscat

Muscat, Nov 5:

The 13th edition of the Under-19 Junior Asia Cup cricket tournament kicked off in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday, featuring eight regional teams competing across two groups for the continental crown.

The participating nations have been split into two pools: Group A features eight-time champions India alongside defending champions Pakistan, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. The opening day saw Malaysia take on Sri Lanka, while Afghanistan squared off against Bangladesh in early league fixtures.

The Indian squad is captained by Lakshya Rajchandani and boasts prominent young talents, including former opening batsman Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir and former captain Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay. Team India will launch their tournament campaign on Friday with their opening group clash against Nepal.