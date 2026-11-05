CM inspects new camp office

Chennai, Nov 5:

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday inspected the newly renovated government bungalow, titled ‘Bamani’, situated within the Pothigai complex on DGS Dinakaran Salai in Raja Annamalaipuram, which is being readied as his official camp office and city residence.

The state administration initiated the renovation of the government residence to establish an operational administrative base closer to Fort St. George. The Chief Minister currently commutes from his private residence in Neelankarai, which often entails prolonged travel times through dense arterial traffic during peak working hours.

Accompanied by senior officials, the Chief Minister personally reviewed the ongoing structural enhancements, security layouts, conference arrangements, and communications infrastructure inside the ‘Bamani’ premises. The camp office is expected to become fully operational shortly to host official meetings and routine governmental reviews.