Sigma – review:  Grand heist attempt

Jason Sanjay makes his directorial debut with Sigma, a heist action drama starring Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah and Sampath Raj. Revolving around a secret vault containing Rs 1,000 crore and two keys needed to open it, the film brings together action, comedy, revenge and suspense.

Sundeep Kishan carries the film with his energetic performance as Guru, a man struggling with debt who gets drawn into the ambitious heist. Sampath Raj makes an imposing Veerayya Reddy, while Faria Abdullah and the supporting cast add to the film’s commercial appeal.

The biggest strength of Sigma is its scale. Drone shots, elaborate sets, unusual locations and action sequences give the film a theatrical feel. The automated car parking fight and the street carnival setting stand out visually.

Jason Sanjay attempts to pack several characters and storylines into a youthful commercial entertainer. Though the narrative can feel crowded at times, the Rs 1,000-crore vault, two keys and casino-theatre setup provide an interesting core.

Overall, Sigma is an ambitious debut that relies on scale, action and entertainment. Sundeep Kishan’s performance, Sampath Raj’s imposing presence and the film’s visual grandeur are its major strengths.