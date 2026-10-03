Suzuki’s request to Indian suppliers 

Chennai, Oct 2:

Suzuki Motor has asked its Indian suppliers to reduce their production week by one day to allow additional time for machinery maintenance and help prevent unplanned stoppages. The move comes as the company prepares to significantly expand annual production capacity in India.

Suzuki plans to increase capacity from around 2.4 million vehicles currently to 4 million by 2030. Suppliers have reportedly been asked to shift to a six-day, 20-hour-per-day production model from September 2027.