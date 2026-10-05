Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai on October 11

Chennai, Oct 5:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on Sunday, October 11, to inaugurate the 14.64-km Metro Rail service between Poonamallee and Vadapalani. The BJP is making arrangements for a grand welcome for the Prime Minister, with party cadres expected to turn out in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is also expected to attend the Metro Rail inauguration. According to reports, Modi and Vijay are likely to share the stage at the inauguration ceremony.

The BJP has begun preparations to welcome Modi at several locations, including Porur, Nandambakkam and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). The party plans to mobilise cadres from three districts at each of these locations to receive the Prime Minister.

Large numbers of party workers from Chennai and its suburban districts are also being mobilised. They will line the routes carrying BJP flags to welcome Modi during his visit.

Roadshow plans

After the programme at Porur, Modi is expected to travel by car to IIT Madras. The BJP is making arrangements to welcome him along the entire route.

A roadshow is being planned along an approximately 1.5-km stretch from Chinnamalai in Saidapet through Guindy to IIT Madras. Party cadres and members of the public are expected to gather on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister as his convoy passes through the area.

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran and other state functionaries held discussions regarding the arrangements. They also inspected the route that Modi is expected to take and discussed the number of party workers to be mobilised at various points to welcome him.

Modi’s Chennai visit will also include the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro service and other programmes at IIT Madras. The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel on the newly completed Metro stretch from Poonamallee to Porur before proceeding to IIT Madras.