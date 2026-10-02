Double gold delight for India at Asian Games 

Nagoya, Oct 2:

India enjoyed a golden morning at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday, with the women’s recurve archery team and boxer Lovlina Borgohain both clinching gold medals.

The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Anil Mohod scripted history by defeating powerhouse South Korea 5-3 in the women’s recurve team final. It was India’s maiden Asian Games gold in the event, after the team had earlier beaten China 5-1 in the semifinal.

India faced a formidable South Korean side featuring Kang Chaeyoung, Lee Yunji and Oh Yejin. Despite a closely fought contest and challenging windy conditions, the Indian trio held its nerve to overcome the defending champions and 10-time Olympic champions.

Lovlina Borgohain then added another gold to India’s tally in the women’s 75kg boxing category. Fighting on her 29th birthday, Lovlina defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final to improve on the silver she won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Lovlina remained composed against Bao’s aggressive approach, using her counter-punching effectively. After edging the opening round, she grew in confidence and controlled the contest in the second and third rounds to secure a unanimous victory.

The triumph also placed Lovlina in an elite group in Indian women’s boxing. She became only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold, after MC Mary Kom, who won the 51kg title at the 2014 Incheon Games. Lovlina had earlier won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and the 75kg world title in 2023.