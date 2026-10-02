Cricket: India, Pak set for Asian Games cricket final

Nisshin, Oct 2:.

India will face Pakistan in the men’s cricket gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Saturday, with the two teams set for a high-profile final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The final will begin at 10 am IST (1.30 pm local time). The bronze medal match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played earlier on Saturday.

India booked their place in the final with a commanding 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Thursday. Pakistan secured the other final berth after defeating Bangladesh by six wickets.

The India-Pakistan clash will be the final medal match in the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games. Both teams will be aiming to finish the tournament with the gold medal.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan’s composed unbeaten 80 off 46 balls and a quickfire 38 from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helped India post 169 for seven before their bowlers dismantled Sri Lanka for 45 in the Asian Games men’s T20 semifinal on Thursday.

India completed the victory in just 9.5 overs, dismissing Sri Lanka for 45. The defeat means Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the bronze-medal play-off, also scheduled for Saturday.