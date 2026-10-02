Modi to visit Tamil Nadu on October 11; metro ride, IIT-Madras visit and Ilaiyaraaja music centre inauguration

Chennai, Oct 2:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on October 11 and participate in a series of key programmes in Chennai. The detailed itinerary for his visit has now been released. According to the schedule, Modi will travel from Delhi to Chennai and take part in programmes connected with Chennai Metro Rail, IIT-Madras and a special music centre dedicated to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel by Metro Rail from Poonamallee to Porur as part of his visit. The Metro journey will highlight the progress of the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project, which is being implemented across three corridors covering a total distance of 118.9 km.

After the Metro programme, Modi will leave from Porur Metro station by car at noon and proceed to the IIT-Madras campus. During his visit to IIT-Madras, he is scheduled to interact with founders of start-up companies. The interaction is expected to focus on the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem and the work being undertaken by emerging start-up ventures.

Following his engagements at IIT-Madras, the Prime Minister will leave the campus and proceed to the nearby Kendriya Vidyalaya ground, where another part of the programme has been planned.

During his visit to the IIT-Madras campus, Modi will also offer prayers at the Jalakandeswarar Temple located inside the institute premises. The temple visit forms part of his itinerary before he proceeds to the other scheduled programmes.

One of the major events during the visit will be the inauguration of a special music centre associated with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The centre is being established as a facility for music-related research and activities.

The foundation stone for the Ilaiyaraaja Music Research Centre was laid in 2024 through IIT-Madras. For the establishment of the centre, a Memorandum of Understanding was entered into with Ilaiyaraaja’s music company. The centre is now set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi during his Chennai visit.

In the evening, Modi will participate in a programme at the Chennai Convention Centre. This will be another major engagement in his Chennai itinerary.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Chennai for Delhi at 5 pm, bringing his Tamil Nadu visit to an end.