Chennai gears up for Navaratri 

Chennai, Oct 10:

Chennai is gearing up for Navaratri, with temples preparing special pujas, households getting ready for traditional kolu displays and markets witnessing increased activity.

Doll shops, flower stalls and stores selling puja essentials are preparing for the festive rush as families get ready to celebrate the nine-day festival.

Kolu, the traditional arrangement of dolls on tiered steps, remains a key attraction in many homes. Traditional figurines depicting gods and goddesses, mythological scenes and village life are popular among shoppers, alongside new designs.

“Navaratri is a special time for families. We bring out our old dolls, buy a few new ones and invite friends and relatives to view the kolu. Exchanging sundal and singing devotional songs are part of the tradition,” said a Chennai resident.

Doll sellers said customers were looking for both traditional figurines and themed collections. Flowers, fruits, coconuts and other puja essentials are also expected to see increased demand as the festival approaches.

Temples across the city are preparing special abhishekams, alankarams and devotional programmes. “Navaratri brings devotees together through prayer, music and tradition. Special arrangements are being made for visitors,” a temple representative said.

Carnatic music, devotional singing and dance performances will add to the festive atmosphere, while families continue the tradition of inviting guests, distributing sundal and passing on customs to the younger generation.